Watch Britney Spears’ ‘Lil Mozart’ Son Play the Piano

It looks as though Britney Spears passed along some musical genes to her sons. Or at least, one of them. On Wednesday (February 7), the pop star posted a video of one of her sons playing the piano on Instagram .

"A few weeks ago, my son sat down and started playing our piano," she began her caption. "He’s never had a lesson a day in his life, so needless to say I started tearing up like a proud mom! My baby is like a lil Mozart!"

She didn't indicate if the piano playing prodigy was her older son Sean Preston or her younger son Jayden James, but one thing's for certain: who ever it is, he's good!

Last month, Britney announced a 2018 Piece of Me tour, which will see the superstar traverse North America and Europe. The tour is slated to begin July 12 in Maryland and end August 24 in London. Perhaps she'll have her son play the piano ballads?