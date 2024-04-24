Timely Worry! Impaired Drivers Will Be Targeted In 2 Mass. Spots This Weekend
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced TWO upcoming sobriety checkpoints.
The MSP is giving advance notice of these checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. Also, the Massachusetts State Police want to stress to motorists that safety will most definitely be assured.
According to the Mass State Police's media statement, the checkpoints:
...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking or otherwise impairing themselves to think about giving up the car keys.
The FIRST sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Essex County this Thursday, April 25 into Friday, April 26. The SECOND sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Plymouth County this Friday, April 26 into Saturday, April 27.
I know I've mentioned this numerous times but when I was younger and more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.
I could have ended up dead both times and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that but some never get that opportunity, sadly.
When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoints, visit the Mass State Police's media page here.
