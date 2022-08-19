What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)

Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)

The Berkshire Mall in the '90s Was an Absolute Treat and Fun Experience

As a kid in the 90s, I particularly loved shopping at the CD/Tape stores in the Berkshire Mall including Sam Goody, Tape World, and Record Express. It's hard to believe that at one time the Berkshire Mall had three music stores at the same time but that was the case. I also loved going to the video game stores like Babbages and Electronics Boutique. A trip to the mall for a teenager like myself wouldn't be complete without buying a rock band shirt at Trendz or picking up a classic horror or comedy VHS movie as Saturday Matinee. Those were the days. Nowadays, if Berkshire County residents want to enjoy the mall experience, they have to go outside of the Berkshires which is a shame but that is the reality of today.

Here's Something You'll Probably See Only Once in a Lifetime at the Mall

Speaking of malls that are out of town, did you see that a 78-year-old woman recently drove her vehicle inside the second floor of a Braintree, Massachusetts mall? This was obviously an accident and the driver was a bit confused. Luckily nobody was hurt.

