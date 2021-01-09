Celebrities React to Donald Trump Twitter Ban

President Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter and celebrities are sharing their reactions to the major news.

On Friday (January 8), the social media platform issued a statement explaining Trump's ban on the platform. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote. Trump has become the first president to be permanently banned on the platform.

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who was actively petitioning social media platforms to suspend Trump, was thrilled by the news. "Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it!" he tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen simply laughed while sharing a screenshot of his suspended account. Meanwhile, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill wrote, "And how is your day going?"

Hillary Clinton retweeted her tweet from 2016 where she asked Trump to delete his account. She added a checkmark to her new tweet.

Josh Gad added, "All we got to do now is get the Nuclear codes out of his hands and we should be good!"

See all of the reactions, below.