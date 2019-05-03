“Choose Your Subaru” Raffle Benefiting Homeless Animals

Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) and Haddad Subaru have launched their 7th annual Subaru Car Raffle – this year’s raffle features a new “Choose Your Subaru” twist. One lucky winner will have their choice of a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, Forester Premium, or Outback Premium with a package value up to $33,000.

“Haddad Subaru is very excited to partner up with Berkshire Humane Society for the 7th annual Subaru Raffle. We love being able to help raise money for such a wonderful organization so they can continue to do the important work they do for our four-legged community. Haddad Subaru looks forward to continuing to grow the long-standing relationship we’ve built with Berkshire Humane Society over the years,” said George Haddad, President of Haddad Auto Group.

Tickets are one (1) for $40 or three (3) for $100. The raffle is limited to 2,400 tickets; if a minimum of 1,000 tickets are not sold, the raffle will convert to a 50/50 drawing of the net proceeds. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Berkshire Humane Society during the Fall Open House event.

“This raffle has helped save the lives of hundreds and hundreds of animals,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for Berkshire Humane Society. “Each year, we depend on this event – and all our events – to support the day-to-day work at our shelter and satellite locations. The only way we are able to offer so many programs and services to people and animals is to rely on our community for financial support. When you purchase a ticket, you help animals that have been abandoned find a new home, you help animals get the medical care that they need, and you help us keep animals in their homes through programs that assist people in need and in crisis. Our partnership with Haddad Subaru is an invaluable resource. Please shop local and support Haddad Subaru, too.”

Berkshire Humane Society has an annual budget of more than $1.4 million, touching the lives of more than 2,000 animals every single year through adoption and surrender, medical care, spay/neuter efforts, vaccine clinics, Pet Food Bank, and Family Dog School. BHS’s humane education programs reach more than 1,000 people annually, and the signature SafePet Program, which provides free, temporary pet care for people who are in crisis, continues to expand through its collaboration with Berkshire Medical Center, the Elizabeth Freeman Center, The Brien Center, and Elder Services of Berkshire County.

“All needs are on the rise, and giving has not kept pace with expenses. When you attend a BHS event or purchase a raffle ticket, you are helping us today and securing our future for tomorrow. The animals of our community are depending on you,” said Perreault.

Tickets are on sale at the shelter (214 Barker Rd., Pittsfield), Haddad Subaru (652 East St., Pittsfield), Greylock Animal Hospital (1028 State Rd., North Adams), and Purradise (301 Stockbridge Rd., Great Barrington). Tickets will soon be on sale at a variety of locations including: Baker’s Golf Center (Lanesborough), Bartlett’s Orchard (Richmond), and Catwalk Boutique (Lenox & Great Barrington). Other locations to be announced.

All proceeds benefit the homeless animals of the Berkshires. For more information, call (413) 447-7878, ext. 131. Follow the event on Facebook or check the shelter’s website for more information.

