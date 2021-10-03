How to Generate Electrician Leads: Top 27 Electrician Marketing Ideas to Get More Electrical Jobs

Every electrical contractor and electrical company needs leads to survive—no matter your location or how long you’ve been completing electrical jobs for your community. Without a good way to generate electrical leads, bringing in new electrical jobs and making money become impossible.

However, if you create a system that attracts new customers and generates electrical leads like clockwork, that’s a recipe for:

More high-paying electrician jobs

Increased revenue for you and your crew

Growth of your electrical business

We know why electrician lead generation is important, but how can you do it affordably and efficiently? The answer is good electrical company marketing and electrical contractor marketing ideas. If you’ve ever wondered how to get more electrician leads, follow the steps below to turn your business into an electrician lead generation machine.

Try These Top Marketing Ideas for Electrical Contractors

Get More Electrician Leads Through Your Website

Use Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Always Use Local SEO for Electrician Lead Generation

Try Ad Retargeting to Get More Electrician Leads

Sign Up With Townsquare Interactive to Maximize Your Electrical Marketing Budget

1. Generate Electrical Leads With Professional Electrician Website Design

If you don’t have an electrician website, yet, one of the best things you can do for your business is to create one. A website acts as your electrician business’s online storefront—it’s the cornerstone of your online presence and gives potential customers a place to:

Learn more about your electrical company

Read about the electrician services you provide

See your service area or store location

Get in touch with you about potential electrical jobs

Without a website, how are your potential customers going to find your business on Google? How will they know where to contact you? They won’t.

Without a website, your business might as well not exist at all. The solution? Digital marketing for electricians. Website design makes up the foundation of most electrician marketing campaigns, so don’t let your competitors leave you in the dust. Invest in electrician website design and start generating more electrical leads. Townsquare Interactive can help!

2. Canvass an Area to Generate Electrical Leads

Canvassing an area to generate electrical leads might seem like an old-school marketing tactic, but consumers are more likely to work with you when they can put a face to your business. If you want to give canvassing a shot, follow these tips for the best results:

Always be polite and courteous, even if you don’t get the reaction you want.

Set a goal for each interaction: set an appointment, get their contact information, or make a sale.

Have a script ready, so you’re better prepared.

Follow up with potential customers after getting their info.

Also, make sure you have plenty of business cards to hand out!

3. Send Direct Mailers to Get Electrician Leads

Here’s another electrical contractor marketing idea that’s stood the test of time: direct mailers. Compared to the chaos that is most email inboxes, old-school mailboxes are seeing a lot less action, which means your letter or postcard about the electrical services you provide is much more likely to be seen and read.

According to the Direct Marketing Association, direct mail has an average cost per lead of $51.40 for a general mailing list and $54.10 for postcards. Compare that to what you’re paying on average for leads from other sources to determine if this is a viable solution for you.

4. Use Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

A good PPC and SEM campaign is one electrical company marketing idea that’s been proven time and again to generate quality electrician leads.

While Google is the most popular search engine for these types of campaigns, thanks to its widespread popularity, don’t sleep on Bing. PPC and SEM are great ways to bring in both residential and commercial electrician leads and electrical jobs.

Still on the fence? Check out these stats:

For every $1 spent in Google Ads, businesses make an average of $2.

About 41% of clicks on a search results page go to one of the top 3 paid ads.

More than 85% of people use the internet to find local electrician companies.

Visitors who come to your website via PPC or SEM are 50% more likely to make a purchase.

Sounds good, right? And with PPC, you only pay for the clicks you get.

5. Use Local SEO Services for Electrician Lead Generation

Search engine optimization (SEO) is still king in the digital marketing space. It’s what moves your electrician business to the top of page 1 on Google and keeps it there. If your campaign is robust enough, SEO alone can generate the majority of your electrician leads (but we still recommend reading the rest of these electrical contractor marketing ideas)!

A good first step is setting up your Google My Business account. From there, you can advance to backlinking and content marketing. If you’re worried about doing it correctly, it’s always a good idea to let an SEO expert get you up and running.

6. Get More Electrician Leads Through Facebook + Instagram Advertising

Still wondering how to get more electrician leads for your business? Electrician advertising on Facebook and Instagram can be a cost-effective method, provided you put the right strategy in place and know how to navigate the ad builders on these platforms.

You can target your ideal electrical customers by their location and other pages they’ve liked—such as your competitors’ pages.

Displaying ads to this audience has the added benefit of creating and boosting awareness of your business. If people see your logo and your ads all over the place, they’re more likely to remember you when they need an electrician in the future.

7. How to Get Electrician Leads Through Strategic Alliances

Another smart way to generate electrical leads is to partner up with the suppliers in your area. That could be Lowe’s, Home Depot, or a mom-and-pop shop down the street. Creating a partnership means they’ll recommend you to their customers and provide a steady stream of electrician leads. It also means you’ll recommend your advertising partner to ensure the alliance is mutually beneficial. Overall, this is an electrician advertising idea worth trying.

8. Download Storm-Chasing Apps to Capitalize on Power Outages

Ready for a more creative electrical company marketing idea? Download a storm-tracker app that notifies you every time a storm passes through your service area, then go and canvass those areas. Since storms tend to cause damage and power outages, your timely arrival is more likely to get you customers who need electrical services now.

9. Content Marketing = Great Digital Marketing for Electricians

Creating content for your ideal customers is a great way to get more electrician leads. Consider writing blog posts and articles that you can post on your website, and make it easy for your audience to share that content on social media.

Here are some topic ideas:

How to Safely Install an Overhead Light Fixture

Signs Your Home’s Wiring Needs an Upgrade

What to Do When an Outlet or Switch Stops Working

Have another content idea? Write it down and turn it into an article to boost your electrician marketing efforts!

10. Use Email Marketing for Electrician Lead Generation

Email marketing is one of the oldest forms of digital marketing for electricians, and there’s a reason it’s stuck around so long: it works. For every dollar you spend on email marketing, you’ll make (on average) a $40 return on your investment.

Because most electrical contractors overlook the benefits of email marketing, it’s a great electrician lead generation option for your business. For instance, businesses that stay in touch with their ideal customers via email generate 50% more sales-ready electrician leads and spend 33% less money on making sales. Not bad!

11. How to Generate Electrical Leads at Trade Shows

Attending trade shows should be high on your list of electrician marketing ideas. They not only provide plenty of solutions for how to generate electrical leads, but also let you observe your competition, create new business partnerships and boost brand awareness among potential customers.

To make the most of your trade show experience, make sure your booth provides something valuable to your audience, such as a freebie or another incentive, like coupons, giveaways, contests and more.

Finally, make sure you’re collecting information from visitors and following up to make the sale. Don’t forget to pass out business cards!

12. Get Electrical Contractor Marketing Ideas From Your Chamber of Commerce

If you haven’t already joined your local chamber of commerce, attend their next meeting and start networking with other local business owners. In particular, try to connect with property managers, developers and architects—they’re likely to send more electrician leads your way!

13. Give Telemarketing a Chance to Generate Electrical Leads

Though telemarketing was once a good channel for electrician lead generation, many people now block unwanted calls. However, there are still companies out there that will telemarket for you and set up appointments with potential customers. While this is a viable electrician marketing tactic, weigh the cost and benefits before committing. You might come to the conclusion that it’s more beneficial to invest in electrician website design or SEO for electricians.

14. Digital Marketing for Electricians Includes Reputation Monitoring

Did you know 85% of people search online to find local electrician businesses? Those same people are also researching your reputation—what are your past customers saying about the quality of your work? Were your prices fair? Did you show up on time and do what you said you were going to do?

Offline, you can use word-of-mouth to your advantage. Ask your satisfied customers if they can think of any neighbors, friends, family, or acquaintances who might need electricians. Give them plenty of business cards to pass around, and ask if you can put a temporary sign in their yard with your business name and phone number.

Online, list your electrician business on review websites and ask your happy customers to leave a review on Google. Doing so makes it more likely that you’ll bring in electrician leads.

15. Use Ad Retargeting for Electrician Advertising and Electrical Company Marketing

Have you ever searched for a product online then noticed ads for it following you around the internet? That’s retargeting, and you can do it for your business, too.

Whether you want more residential or commercial electrician leads—or both!—retargeting is a great way to keep your electrician business in front of potential customers who have already shown interest by visiting your website.

16. A Unique Selling Point Can Generate Electrical Leads

If you want to stand out from your competitors, your electrician business needs a unique selling point, or USP. That could be your level of service, your experience in the industry, your competitive prices, your reputation, your employees, your workmanship guarantees—anything that sets you apart. Once you’ve figured out your USP, use that selling point in your marketing materials!

If you’re not sure where to start, take a look at how your competitors are generating electrician leads. What’s their USP, and how can you beat it? What would matter more to your customers and the community you serve. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Eco-friendliness

Specialized services

Roof types

Guarantees

Level of service

Does something else set you apart from your competitors? Use it in your electrician advertising!

17. Use Google’s Local Service Ads for Electrician Lead Generation

Google’s Local Services ads are a type of pay-per-lead ad, and they appear at the top of the search results page. They’re different from SEO services for electricians, though SEO for electricians can move you near the top of page one of Google, too!

These ads get about 13.8% of clicks—that means if 50 people in your area search for electricians, at least 7 of them will click one of those ads and turn into an electrician lead. How much more money would you make per month with 7 more electrician jobs?

18. Co-Market With a Relevant Business

Co-marketing means you’re teaming up with another small business to share lead generation opportunities. For example, you might want to partner up with a construction company or contractor and offer a discount to customers who use both of your services. In the end, this kind of combined marketing can lead to many more electrician lead generation opportunities.

19. Increase Referrals to Get More Electrician Leads

Referrals are a great way to capitalize on word-of-mouth electrical marketing. Offer your existing customers an incentive to refer their friends, families and neighbors to your electrician business, and give them a discount in return. Since people are far more likely to use a business that a friend recommends to them, this is one electrical contractor marketing idea you shouldn’t pass up.

20. Make Helpful YouTube Videos About Electrical Projects

YouTube is a popular platform, so why not use it to your advantage? Make an account (it’s free!) and start posting helpful electrician videos. The videos can document your day-to-day activities, follow a job from start to finish, or illustrate the different warning signs of faulty wiring that a homeowner should watch out for. These videos will build your credibility as an electrician and make it easier for viewers to see that you know what you’re doing and build trust.

In the video description, include your contact information and a link to your website so they can learn more and contact you!

21. Create an Electrician Facebook Group

Having a dedicated Facebook business page for your electrician business is a must, but creating a group page for your business is a good idea, too. Post helpful content (maybe something you wrote for content marketing!) and interact with group members to start building trust and brand awareness in your audience.

22. Take Pictures of Completed Jobs

A picture can say a thousand words, so make sure you’re taking before and after photos of every electrician job you take on. It’s a great way to show the quality of your work, and it gives you great content to post on your website and social media. It’s basically free electrician advertising.

23. Use LinkedIn to Attract Commercial Electrician Leads

LinkedIn is more than a great place to establish yourself as an electrical expert and electrician business owner—it’s a great place to generate electrical leads. How? Do a search for local businesses and property managers you can connect with and talk about the electrician services you provide.

24. Hunt for Electrician Leads on Craigslist

Craigslist might seem like a dated suggestion, but tons of people still use it when they need to find someone for an electrical project. Take a quick scroll through the classifieds and see if anyone is looking for an electrician. Write down their names and numbers, then get in touch with them to discuss the project they have in mind and schedule a consultation. More often than not, people searching for electrician services on Craigslist are ready to work with you and pay for your services right away.

25. Send Out Press Releases About Your Electrician Business

Press releases are a great way to share new and exciting developments about your electrician business. Are you offering a new service? How about a discount for repeat customers or those who refer their neighbors? Write a press release that outlines these new items and send it off to your mailing list to start generating electrical leads.

26. Don’t Pay for Electrician Leads if You Don’t Need To

We’ve talked about using HomeAdvisor and Angi for leads before and reached the conclusion that both should be treated carefully. While they might deliver a lot of electrician leads to your business, the quality of those leads isn’t up to par. Whenever possible, you want to attract quality electrician leads that will turn into paying customers. All too often, lead generation services like HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List just don’t deliver on quality. You’re likely to spend your time chasing down bad leads instead of talking to good ones.

Consider investing in digital marketing for electricians (including electrician website design and SEO for electricians) instead of wasting money on bad leads.

27. Sign Up With Townsquare Interactive to Maximize Your Electrician Marketing Budget

Electrician website design isn’t the only element of an effective electrician marketing campaign, but it is the most important. One of the best things you can do for your business is to make sure your website has everything it needs to continuously generate electrical leads using the steps above.

Adding other elements to your marketing campaign, such as search engine optimization (SEO for electricians) and reputation monitoring, can strengthen your electrical marketing campaign and help to bring in even more electrician leads.

The team at Townsquare Interactive specializes in creating electrician marketing campaigns that generate electrical leads for businesses across the country. All of our electrician website designs feature the elements mentioned above, and our dedicated marketing specialists and teams of experts can provide personalized suggestions for how to take your electrician marketing campaign to the next level.

Click the button below to learn more about our electrician marketing packages and jumpstart your electrician website.