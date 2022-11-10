Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg got his first professional gig in 1969, directing a segment of Rod Serling’s more horror-focused follow-up to The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery. At the time of filming, Spielberg was just 22 years old.

His Night Gallery was called “Eyes” and starred Hollywood legend Joan Crawford as a blind woman who spends a fortune on a surgery that temporarily restores her sight. This being a Rod Serling tale, the story does not have a happy ending. More than 50 years later, things have worked out significantly better for Spielberg — and for moviegoers, who’ve gotten to watch his work for half a century. At 75, he just made The Fabelmans, a moving dramedy about his own childhood and the dissolution of his parents’ marriage.

The release of The Fabelmans, which feels like a career capstone, inspired us to look back at Spielberg’s entire career and rank all of his work. We did leave out that Night Gallery episode and his other early episodic TV work, but all of his TV movies were included, bringing the total to some 36 titles. From worst to best, they are...

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked