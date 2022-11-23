Everything Leaving Netflix in December

By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.

Of note: Daniel Craig’s James Bond debut Casino Royale departs Netflix on New Years Eve. So does Stanley Kubrick’s amazing Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Ditto for the trilogy of live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies of the ’90s. (Wouldn’t that make for a trippy marathon with Eyes With Shut.) And if you want to have a really freaky Christmas, you can watch Shrek: The Musical until December 28.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in December 2022:

Leaving 12/9/22

The Shack

Leaving 12/10/22

Fast Color

Leaving 12/11/22

Manhunt: Unabomber

Leaving 12/14/22

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 12/15/22

The Danish Girl

Leaving 12/27/22

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving 12/28/22

Shrek the Musical

Leaving 12/31/22

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

