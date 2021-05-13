So no one told you...? The long-awaited Friends reunion is almost here!

On Thursday (May 13), HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming special, which will air a whopping 17 years after the sitcom's original run came to an end back in May 2004. The reunion special was also filmed on Friends' original soundstage: Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, California.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston shared the teaser on her Instagram page. The clip shows the original six friends — Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, David Schwimmer as Ross, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe and Matthew Perry as Chandler — linked arm in arm as the walk in a backlot, as an instrumental of the Friends theme song plays.

Watch the brief, emotional teaser below:

Below, find out everything we know about the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special.

When Does the Friends Reunion Air?

The Friends reunion will premiere on Thursday, May 27. According to the teaser, the reunion is apparently titled "The One Where They Get Back Together."

Will the Entire Original Cast Be in the Friends Reunion?

The special will indeed feature the six original cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each cast member will be making between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special.

Will There Be Any Celebrity Guest Appearances in the Friends Reunion?

The special will also feature a number of celebrity guest stars, including: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

What Is the Friends Reunion About?

The Friends reunion is an unscripted conversation with the original cast members along with special appearances from celebrity fans. Ben Winston directed the special and also co-executive produced the reunion with original Friends producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Nothing has been officially confirmed in terms of what the episode structure will be like.

How to Watch the Friends Reunion:

Although the series aired on NBC for 10 years, the Friends reunion will stream exclusively on HBO Max. Fans can also catch up on the entire series exclusively on HBO Max following its exit from Netflix in 2019.