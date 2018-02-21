Watch Fergie Struggle Through National Anthem Rehearsal

Fergie's unusual spin on the National Anthem didn't quite land with viewers of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday (February 18), and apparently, the “M.I.L.F. $” singer was shaky from the outset.

Rehearsal footage obtained by Deadspin shows the 42-year-old star struggling through her practice performance, particularly around some of the more difficult vocal runs. Afterward, she can be seen speaking with behind-scenes organizers, though the details of their discussion is inaudible.

The video follows days of online ridicule stemming from her pregame rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Los Angeles Staples Center, which saw Fergie deliver an ear-splitting and oddly jazzy interpretation of the national staple. Audience members could be seen stifling laughs as cameras panned over the crowd, and the online backlash was so harsh that the Black Eyed Peas alum felt the need to apologize when TMZ caught up with her the following day.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she told the outlet. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."