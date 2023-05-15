Hand Sanitizer Won’t Work Against This Nasty Virus Still Circulating Around Massachusetts

I spent three days in bed last week due to the stomach bug. My oldest is in pre-school, so he brings home all the germs!

Two weeks ago, he awoke at 4 a.m. vomiting and with diarrhea. All of us in the house eventually toppled.

I tried. I tried REALLY hard not to get it. I cleaned up puked and poop in gloves while wearing a mask. That virus is just too strong.

There are multiple viruses that cause gastroenteritis (the stomach bug), the most common being norovirus.

Due in part to the post-pandemic storm of viruses still circulating around Massachusetts, norovirus, also known as "the winter vomiting bug" is still around in May, unfortunately.

This bug is tough. Acute vomiting, relentless diarrhea, stomach pain, body aches, fever, lethargy are all entrenched in this awfulness.

Most people recover from gastroenteritis in 1-3 days, but it can take up to a week sometimes.

How Does One Prevent From Getting Norovirus?

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before eating or preparing food, after using the toilet, and after changing diapers.

Make sure all food preparation areas are clean before use.

Cook your food completely. Wash all fruits and vegetables.

When traveling to an area that might have contaminated water, drink bottled, preferably carbonated, beverages and do not use ice.

After episodes of vomiting or diarrhea, clean contaminated surfaces immediately with a bleach-based household cleaner.

If you are taking care of someone who has vomited or who has diarrhea, wash your hands with plenty of soap and warm water after cleaning the bathroom, helping the person use the toilet, or changing diapers, soiled clothes or soiled sheets.

If you or your child has persistent diarrhea (with or without a fever), or the diarrhea is very bad, call your health care provider for advice.

You Know What Doesn't Work?

Hand sanitizer!

The use of hand sanitizer was so prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic, that it became the "go-to" for preventing ANY type of sickness.

The CDC does not recommend the use of alcohol based sanitizer in preventing this nasty virus.

Hand sanitizer does not work well against norovirus.

You can use hand sanitizers in addition to hand washing, but hand sanitizer is not a substitute for handwashing, which is best. -cdc.gov

Wash those hands with soap and water and pray you don't get it like I did!

I hope you found this post informative.