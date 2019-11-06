Important Announcement from Berkshire South

Due to an unexpected mechanical issue, the Norris Aquatics Center at Berkshire South regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington will be closed as of Wednesday, Nov. 6, until further notice. The center anticipates a one week reopening date, and will will keep the community informed as they learn new information.

The Berkshire Family YMCA Pittsfield Branch and the Northwestern Connecticut YMCA in Canaan have opened their pools to Berkshire South's members while the community center's pool is closed. Bring your key tag, and be prepared to sign in.

BSRCC apologizes for this inconvenience.