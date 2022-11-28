Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered.

In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.

This year, Spotify has switched things up by alluding to a new tracking strategy that may differ from years past.

Previously, Spotify Wrapped tracked streaming data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. When fans began reminding each other on social media that Spotify stops tracking Wrapped data on Halloween, two months before the actual end of the year, Spotify claimed in a tweet that things may be different this year.

"The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season," the company teased.

In the past, Spotify Wrapped has usually been released during the first week of December. Spotify Wrapped 2021 dropped on Dec. 1, 2021.

In 2021, the most streamed artist worldwide was Bad Bunny — for the second year running — followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber, according to Spotify.

Olivia Rodrigo's "driver's license" topped the global songs list last year, as did her album Sour.

Whether you're a new or returning free or Premium Spotify user, the steps to unwrap your Spotify Wrapped are simple.

How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped:

Your Spotify Wrapped will be available both on the app and desktop version. Make sure you have the latest version of the app on your phone.

Click here to get your Spotify Wrapped via the desktop version once the feature becomes available.

Last year's mobile Spotify Wrapped featured an easy-to-spot banner on the app's home screen. It was also available to access by simply searching "Wrapped" or clicking the "Made for You" tab.

When Does Spotify Wrapped 2022 Drop?

On Nov. 27, Spotify's official Twitter account posted a tweet saying that if fans like the tweet, it will remind them when Wrapped finally drops.

No official release date has been announced as of publishing. It's believed Spotify Wrapped 2022 could release as soon as this week.

Spotify Wrapped includes listening activity data from songs, albums, artists, genres, podcasts and more.

Your top songs will be featured in a unique playlist that you can revisit called "Your Top Songs of 2022," just like in past years.

Meanwhile, you can create your own festival lineup using your Spotify data while you wait!