MA Drivers Are Fuming Over Another Unnecessary Toll

These days, Massachusetts drivers are livid regarding a recent proposal from Boston that would have motorists pay an extra toll just for crossing state borders and this would be instrumental right here in Berkshire county. The affected areas on I-90 would include crossing into The Bay State from neighboring Columbia county in New York and vice versa.

Another hot spot would include drivers shelling out extra going south on I-91 towards Enfield, Connecticut and the surrounding areas since that stretch of highway has access to I-90. That would also be rule of thumb when crossing into Vermont and New Hampshire.

The extra toll would apply heading south to Rhode Island from the Auburn exit as drivers can see this added expense when crossing into The Ocean State.

Back on April 10th, this matter was met with strict opposition from state representatives as there should NOT be an added cost for motorists who want to enter or exit The Commonwealth. The proposal has not yet been approved as people who are struggling must NOT incur this added expense.

Drivers are also expressing concerns about the recent dramatic increase in gas prices in the past couple of weeks. There was a 6 cent increase in the city of Springfield within the last week. It stands at just over $3.30 a gallon. This spike is largely due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Over the weekend, Iranian air strikes sparked fears that Israeli counterattacks could trigger a wider war in the region, possibly affecting gas supplies.

Motorist Sean Hayes of Springfield summed it up best:

“It’s ridiculous, it really is, you know especially if you have a family, that extra money you could take on vacation with you, you now have to put into the car to get to your destination,”

According to AAA, the national average for gas stands at $3.67 a gallon. WE DO NOT need another headache regarding this matter as White House officials are currently monitoring the situation and developing necessary strategies to ease prices at the pump.

BOTTOM LINE: It's times like these where I would LOVE to return back to the ol' hometown of New York City and I can become a pedestrian again. Driving has become an expensive headache for yours truly. Bus and subway service was the way to GO during my youth.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a story that recently aired on 22 News, WWLP-TV, the NBC affiliate in Springfield, MA)