Feds: Use This Thermostat Setting or it Will Cost You This Year

The annual battle over the thermostat on chilly winter days can finally end following the reveal of a the ideal temperature for your home.

And this information couldn't come at a better time as Americans could potentially face hefty heating costs this year.

Ideal Thermostat Temperature During Winter

The U.S. Department of Energy has dropped guidelines for how to best save energy (and money) during the frigid winter months.

The department's top recommendation is to control your heating when you are not in the home for long periods of time, such as when you are at work. It says you can save up to 10% annually on both heating and cooling when turning your thermostat back 7-10 degrees for 8 hours each day.

"The percentage of savings from setback is greater for buildings in milder climates than for those in more severe climates," the Department of Energy says on its website.

But what should you set your thermostat at when you are in the house?

Winter heating tips to save money Getty Images loading...

The department reports you can save energy by having your thermostat set to 68-70 degrees when you are awake. You will want to set it lower overnight when you are in bed.

Why Heating Costs Will Be A Concern This Winter

You might want to take the Department of Energy's recommendations to heart. Expected heating costs this winter will likely be just as bad as last year.

USA Today reports the average cost to heat a home during winter was up an estimated 17.2% in 2022. Homeowners could potentially face similar high prices this year.

"The (National Energy Assistance Directors Association) released a report in September finding the average American household is expected to pay anywhere from $787 to $2,094 in heating costs between October and March," USA Today reports.

