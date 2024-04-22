Heads up, Massachusetts! A major recall has been issued for a popular cooking item found in most kitchens due to possible contamination of dangerous bacteria. This item was sold in several stores across the country, including Massachusetts!

According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA along with the CDC are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella linked to recalled organic basil.

You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

The product under recall is organic basil which is a popular herb used often in cooking. According to the FDA's alert:

In response to this investigation, on April 18, 2024, Infinite Herbs, LLC, of Miami, FL voluntarily recalled 2.5-oz packages of Infinite Herbs-brand fresh organic basil sold at select Trader Joe’s stores and Fruit Center Marketplace stores in Massachusetts from February 1 through April 6, 2024.

Obviously, according to the alert, the recalled product is past its expiration date. However, especially when it comes to herbs and spices, consumers often keep them well past their expiration dates or they freeze them for future use.

The FDA just wants consumers to be aware that both brands of recalled basil are no longer available for sale. If you recently purchased basil and then froze it, please check the expiration date. If the date falls somewhere between 2/1 and 4/6, throw it away.

If you cannot tell if the basil is one of the recalled brands, throw it away. It's better to be safe than sorry. For more on the recall, visit the FDA's website here.

