We all debated the color of THAT DRESS when the pic went viral in 2015.

Now, the groom from the night the photo was taken is being accused of trying to murder his wife.

It's most commonly referred to as "The Dress That Broke The Internet," a dress that was seen as either white and gold or blue and black in a 2015 photo.

The photo became a viral sensation with more than 4.4 million tweets about the dress in less than two days according to the Observer.

Time's recap of the photo's origin story states the pic was first shared on Tumblr with the caption, "guys please help me - is this dress white and gold or blue and black? Me and my friends can't agree and we are freaking the f--- out."

According to The Guardian, Caitlin McNeill was a guest at a wedding when she snapped the photo. The dress was worn by the mother of the bride.

The story surrounding the dress took a potentially dark turn this week when the groom from that wedding was charged with trying to kill his wife.

The Guardian reports 38-year-old Keir Johnston of Scotland "is alleged to have conducted an almost 11-year campaign of serious domestic violence and coercive control which resulted in him attempting to kill his wife." Johnston has denied all charges.

Both Johnston and his wife became frequent media guests during the height of the dress debate in 2015 including an appearance on The Ellen Show.

The case is set to go to trial in 2024 according to The Guardian report.

