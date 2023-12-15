Massachusetts Is Final Resting Place for This ‘Home Alone’ Star

For over 30 years, the Home Alone movies have charmed millions of people around the world. The original and the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, are considered Christmas classics and the characters feel like family. Home Alone was definitely one of the first holiday movies I remember watching.

When star Macaulay Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently, joined by his wife and two young children, fans beamed with pride. It was like watching a brother graduate. That his on-screen mother Catherine O'Hara was there to celebrate only made the moment more emotional.

Culkin's on-screen father, however, was not in attendance. Who can forget him butchering the French language while desperately trying to get back home to his son in the original film? Or his closing line in Home Alone 2: "Kevin, you spent $967 on room service?!"

John Heard, who played very wealthy homeowner Peter McCallister, died in 2017 at 71 years old. A Massachusetts cemetery is his final resting place.

Heard had a slew of acting gigs before getting an arguably career-defining role in the Home Alone franchise. That part led to him getting featured in White Chicks and The Sopranos, for which he earned an Emmy Award.

Heard died unexpectedly in a California hotel room while recovering from minor back surgery. So, what exactly led to his remains being buried in an Ipswich cemetery?

It turns out that the Heard family has a long and influential history in the North Shore town going back to the 18th century. The Heard House in Ipswich, now a museum, was built around 1800 by another John Heard, a successful merchant. It's no wonder that the actor chose the family plot for his burial.

His headstone, adorned with engraved flowers, reads:

In Loving Memory John Heard Mar. 7, 1946 -- July 22, 2017

Watching the Home Alone movies will never be the same, will it?

