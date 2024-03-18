Fastest Zipline in America is 2 Hours Long and Connects Massachusetts to New York

Transportation from Massachusetts to New York is getting pretty creative. Screw your car, the train, or a bus. You can ride the fastest zipline in America from Massachusetts to New York.

Ziplines are wildly fun. It is probably a top-five adrenaline rush activity of all time. Ziplines offer adrenaline, joy, and beautiful, peaceful views along your ride. They are a really safe activity too.

A zipline coined the Cata-monster has people considering using a zipline as a mode of transportation from Massachusetts to New York.

Look at this epic journey.

The entire trip is a total of three ziplines, according to the Catamount Ski website.

And the name 'Cata-monster' refers to the third and final zipline. This monster is the longest continuous zipline in the United States. It spans over one mile long, connecting Massachusetts and New York.

The views are obviously beautiful (one of the perks of ziplining), but the adrenaline aspect is what has me excited.

While going from MA to NY on this zipline, you will hit speeds faster than 55 mph. The nice thing about the Cata-monster is that you control the speed. So if 55 mph is too much for you, hit that hand brake and slow your roll!

Japanese Theme Park Unveils 'Life-size' Godzilla Getty Images loading...

The zipline tour costs $99 per person. This two-hour adventure kicks off in Egremont, Massachusetts, and ends in Hillsdale, New York.

You have to take a lift up in Massachusetts to begin the zipline down. And I know you have the same question I had: "If I start in one state and end in the other...how the heck do I get back?"

It is suggested that you leave your car in the New York location, as that is where you will end. However, Catamount assists in the transportation to the start.

