New York State Must Brace For More Snow Than ‘Normal’ This Winter

Weather experts predict a bad winter in terms of snow for New York State with snow falling will before winter officially starts.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out with its Winter Forecast 2023–2024. They say "Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland!"

Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland in New York

"The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snow, seasonable cold, and all of winter’s delights! This winter’s forecast will surely excite snow bunnies and sweater lovers alike, promising a lot of cold and snow across North America," the Old Farmer’s Almanac states.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says to expect more snow than normal in the northeast

More Snow Than Normal In New York State

"Snowfall will be above normal across most snow-prone areas (except for the Pacific Northwest). Get prepared for oodles of fluffy white throughout the season! Keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

For New York State and the Northeast, officials predict "snowfall will be above normal."

Early Snow For New York State

The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes New York State will see snow before the winter event officially starts.

"The snowiest stretches occur in mid-to-late November, mid-December and early to mid-January," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said about when it will snow in the Northeast.

Winter officially arrives on December 21, 2023.

How Cold Will Winter Be In New York

If you aren't a fan of snow and cold weather at least there is some good news.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes the Northeast will see "above normal" temperatures this winter.

The coldest stretches will occur in mid-to late November, early to mid-January, and early to mid-February.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

