10 Spots To Dine Outside This Summer In Berkshire County
I know it's been kind of a rainy lately here in Massachusetts, but eating outside is one of the best parts of the summer season.
If you're anything like me and you love to eat outside. I mean, if it's sunny and 90, I may opt to eat indoors; however, eating outside is mega.
Western Massachusetts, The Berkshires in particular, has some really great options.
10 Berkshire County Spots That Offer Outdoor Seating
1. PROPRIETOR'S LODGE IN PITTSFIELD
Located at 22 Waubeek Rd., this recently remodeled event space overlooks beautiful Pontoosuc Lake with all the views.
2. ZUCCHINIS IN PITTSFIELD
Located on Upper North St., the food is great along with indoor, takeout, catering, and banquet options.
3. COYOTE FLACO IN WILLIAMSTOWN
On Cold Spring Rd., this family style Mexican restaurant is a county favorite!
4. THE HAFLINGER HAUS IN ADAMS
Located on Commercial St. you'll find American and Austrian Food. Great, affordable food, drinks, German beers and hospitality! They also have a six-room Inn!
5. LAKESIDE BAR & GRILL IN LANESBOROUGH
Located on Rte. 7 on the Pittsfield/Lanesborough line (formerly Reilly's), this place is the outdoor king!
6. FREIGHT YARD PUB IN NORTH ADAMS
Located at 1 Furnace St. building, they offer scratch food that you will surely enjoy. Homemade soups, dressings, desserts, hand-cut steaks, fresh sirloin beef burgers, gluten-free and vegetarian options. Outdoor patio in summer and cozy fireplace in winter.
7. THE HOT DOG RANCH IN PITTSFIELD
Located on West Housatonic St. and serving those unique baby hot dogs, keno and MORE. People love this place.
8. THE 6 HOUSE PUB IN WILLIAMSTOWN
Located on Cold Spring Rd. they offer Great Food. Craft Beer. Creative Cocktails. Outstanding Staff. Cozy Country Aesthetic. Open for dinner daily at 5 p.m.
9. KRISPY CONES IN LANESBOROUGH
Located on Rt.7, this place has burgers, dogs, chicken wings, ICE CREAM, and a TON of space to eat and play.
10. TRAIL HOUSE KITCHEN AND BAR IN NORTH ADAMS
Located in State Rd. this place offers Creative American cuisine featuring fresh and fun dishes in a rustic atmosphere. Individuals, Couples, Families and Events welcome!
