20 Words Massachusetts People Just Love To Say Wrong

Depending on where you live in the country, you may pronounce words differently. We here in Massachusetts love to say these words wrong all of the time.

20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Say Wrong

1. Mayonnaise

It's MAY-UH-NAZE, not MAY-NAZE.

2. Almonds

It's ALL-MONDS, not AH-MONDS.

3. Library

It's LIE-BRAR-Y, not LIE-BERRY.

4. Clothes

It's CLOE-THES, not CLOZE.

5. Athlete

It's ATH-LETE, not ATH-UH-LETE.

6. Tournament

It's TER-NAH-MENT, not TWO-ER-NA-MENT.

7. Niche

It's NEESH, not NEETCH.

8. Anyway

It's ANYWAY, not ANYWAYS.

9. Prestigious

It's PRES-TI-JUS, not PRES-TEE-JUS.

10. Acai

It's AH-SIGH-EE, not AH-KAI.

11. Gyro

It's YEE-ROH, not GUY-RO, or JAI-ROH.

12. Often

It's OFF-ENN, not OFT-ENN.

13. Prelude

It's PREY-LYOOD, not PREY-LOOD.

14. Arctic

It's ARC-TIC, not ARTIC.

15. Chimera

It's KAI-MERA, not CHAI-MERA.

16. Daylight Saving Time

It's DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME, not DAYLIGHT SAVING(S) TIME.

17. Cavalry

It's CAH-VAL-REE, not CAL-VUH-REE.

18. Jewelry

It's JEW-EL-RY, not JOOL-ER-Y.

19. Federal

It's FED-ER-UHL, not FED-RUHL.

20. Police

It's PO-LEECE, not PLEECE.

I hope you found this post funny and informative.