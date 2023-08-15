20 Words Massachusetts People Just Love To Say Wrong
Depending on where you live in the country, you may pronounce words differently. We here in Massachusetts love to say these words wrong all of the time.
1. Mayonnaise
It's MAY-UH-NAZE, not MAY-NAZE.
2. Almonds
It's ALL-MONDS, not AH-MONDS.
3. Library
It's LIE-BRAR-Y, not LIE-BERRY.
4. Clothes
It's CLOE-THES, not CLOZE.
5. Athlete
It's ATH-LETE, not ATH-UH-LETE.
6. Tournament
It's TER-NAH-MENT, not TWO-ER-NA-MENT.
7. Niche
It's NEESH, not NEETCH.
8. Anyway
It's ANYWAY, not ANYWAYS.
9. Prestigious
It's PRES-TI-JUS, not PRES-TEE-JUS.
10. Acai
It's AH-SIGH-EE, not AH-KAI.
11. Gyro
It's YEE-ROH, not GUY-RO, or JAI-ROH.
12. Often
It's OFF-ENN, not OFT-ENN.
13. Prelude
It's PREY-LYOOD, not PREY-LOOD.
14. Arctic
It's ARC-TIC, not ARTIC.
15. Chimera
It's KAI-MERA, not CHAI-MERA.
16. Daylight Saving Time
It's DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME, not DAYLIGHT SAVING(S) TIME.
17. Cavalry
It's CAH-VAL-REE, not CAL-VUH-REE.
18. Jewelry
It's JEW-EL-RY, not JOOL-ER-Y.
19. Federal
It's FED-ER-UHL, not FED-RUHL.
20. Police
It's PO-LEECE, not PLEECE.
I hope you found this post funny and informative.