Can Police Arrest You For Speeding In Massachusetts? The Answer May Surprise You

I was pulled over for speeding last month on the Mass Pike. Embarrassingly, I was caught on LiDAR traveling 85 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. Although I was traveling down hill, I absolutely admitted fault and was lucky enough to get a warning.

I haven't been pulled over in more than a decade, so I was super grateful to the trooper who handed me a warning. The insurance surcharge is unbearable, not to mention the actual citation amount itself.

I don't know if it was my good driving record or the fact that I admitted fault right away or the fact that I had my driver's license and registration ready to go...whatever the reason, I was lucky and grateful.

We see these crazy stories every once in awhile about drivers being pulled over for insane speeds on the highway.

"Massachusetts Man Arrested For Going 110 MPH"...

Can You Actually Get ARRESTED For Speeding In Massachusetts?

The answer is no.

Speeding is not an arrestable offense in Massachusetts; however, reckless driving or disorderly conduct is.

This, of course, would be determined by the officer who stopped you.

Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 90, section 24 prohibits reckless driving of a motor vehicle. Section 24(2)(a) defines reckless driving as operating a motor vehicle in a way that endangers the lives and safety of the public, or engaging in drag racing.

The acts that may constitute disorderly conduct fall into two branches: (i) “engag[ing] in fighting or threatening, or in violent or tumultuous behavior,” and (ii) “creat[ing] a hazardous or physically offensive condition by any act which serves no legitimate purpose of the actor.” -mass.gov

I hope you found this post informative.