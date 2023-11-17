No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those. Like, a lot of them.

While it doesn't exactly seem like a lot of these laws are being enforced all the time, it is still baffling to think that they would even have to implement any of these ever. As you look at some of these laws, you might even wonder when you would ever be in the particular situation to break one of these laws. Or somehow you find yourself in a situation where you end up breaking one because it's a completely normal thing to do. So, in that case, we have listed some of Massachusetts most bizarre laws that you might want to keep in mind. See for yourself...

I know what you're thinking. 'Why can't I eat peanuts in church?' Maybe you're a little disappointed that you can't have a gorilla in the backseat of your car. Or, maybe you just don't want to have a limit to the number of sandwiches you can have at a wake. The Bay State really became strict when it comes to some of these outlandish scenarios.

Let's all try to do our part in obeying these completely insane laws that you may have never known that existed before reading this. Especially if you are someone who goes around defacing milk cartons. I mean, those $10 fines can really add up!

