Massachusetts Pets Could Be In Danger Over The Next Few Weeks

When it comes to winter in Massachusetts a few things you can count on include cold temperatures, snowy days, shoveling, potholes, and high heating bills. Winters can be rough in Massachusetts but anyone who has lived in the Bay State for any length of time knows what to expect.

One thing you may not be aware of is that keeping an eye on your pets is more imperative than ever. The reason for this is because it is currently coyote mating season which takes place from January through March. The peak of the coyote mating season is mid-February.

Coyotes are Everywhere in Massachusetts

No Massachusetts city or town is off-limits when it comes to coyote activity. The video below shows a large pack of coyotes spotted in Cohasset.

With coyote mating season here, coyotes are going to grab whatever they can to eat and this includes dogs and cats of any size. Make sure you keep a close eye on your pet and keep them on a short leash. You should keep tight lids on your garbage containers and bring in bird feeders as those are food attractants for coyote activity.

Though coyotes rarely attack humans they can be a nuisance and certainly a threat to other animals. Take the aforementioned precautions seriously and keep your pets safe this coyote season.

