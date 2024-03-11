One of America’s Most Polluted Rivers Flows Through Massachusetts

Massachusetts has much to offer when it comes to outdoor activities. With warmer weather taking shape, people are getting outside to enjoy fishing, walking boating, hiking, and more. There's one river that flows through Massachusetts that is so polluted that in 1990 it was dubbed "the most polluted river in the country" by the Environmental Protection Agency. That river is the Blackstone River.

Why is the Blackstone River One of the Most Polluted Rivers in the Country?

The reason the EPA dubbed the Blackstone River the "most polluted river in the country" is because of the high concentration of toxic sediments. It's noted on Wikipedia that the Blackstone River has been significantly impacted by industrial activities and resulting pollution since the 18th century. Everything from toxins, dyes, heavy metals, and solvents has flown through the Blackstone River.

In Which Areas of Massachusetts Does the Blackstone River Flow?

The Blackstone River is formed in South-central Worcester, Massachusetts, by the confluence of the Middle River and Mill Brook. From there, it follows a rough southeast course past Worcester City and Northbridge. It then flows through Millbury, Sutton, Grafton, Northbridge, Uxbridge, Millville, and Blackstone. It continues into Rhode Island, flowing past Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln, Central Falls, and Pawtucket, where it then reaches Pawtucket Falls. Following this, the river becomes tidal and flows into the Seekonk River just north of Providence.

Other Pollutants Have Traveled Through the Blackstone River Including a Large Amount of Sewage

Other pollutants that have traveled through the Blackstone River include sewage from poorly regulated treatment facilities and stormwater along with nutrients used to fertilize front yards.

You can get a full history and background of the Blackstone River along with what is being done today to treat the river by checking out the PBS video below.

