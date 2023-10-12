Massachusetts is one of the best states to live in the U.S. The small but heavily populated New England state is famous for its stunning and varying landscapes from beaches to mountains, its rich history, world-renowned colleges, and some pretty spectacular sports teams.

In addition to all its offerings, Massachusetts is also a great place to live based on its quality of life. Massachusetts is home to some of the best public education in the country and has one of the highest median incomes and one of the highest GDP per capita in the nation. Several media outlets, including wisevoter.com, rank Massachusetts as the second wealthiest state in the country, behind only New York state

Massachusetts residents might hold an annual median income of just under $89,026, according to census.gov, but there are plenty of Bay State residents who take home far more than that. Like WAY more than that.

25 Massachusetts Residents Are SO Wealthy That They Made 2023's Forbes Billionaire List.

Check out the list below and how they measure up on Forbes' 37th annual ranking of the world's wealthiest billionaires:

No. 67 - Abigail Johnson, $21.6 Billion

Abigail Johnson, 61, has served as CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments since 2014. Her net worth climbed from $21.2 billion to $21.6 billion in 2023. She owns an estimated 24.5 percent stake in the firm.

No. 165 — Robert Kraft, $10.6 billion

Robert Kraft, 81, bought the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994. The team is now worth about $6 billion and has won six Super Bowl rings. His net worth is up from $8.3 billion in 2022.

No. 352 — Edward Johnson, IV, $6.8 billion

Edward Johnson IV, 58, is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. He is the brother of Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson and the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company FMR.

No. 497 — Elizabeth Johnson, $5.3 billion

Elizabeth Johnson, 59, is the sister of Abigail Johnson. She founded Louisburg Farm, a stable of show jumping horses based in Wellington, Florida, in 2013.

No. 534 — Robert Hale, Jr., $5 billion

Robert Hale Jr., 56, is the founder and CEO of telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications.

No. 552 — Jim Davis & Family, $4.9 billion

Jim Davis, 79, is the chairman of New Balance. He and his family own an estimated 95 percent of the company. His net worth decreased from $5.4 billion to $4.9 billion in 2023.

No. 624 — Stéphane Bancel, $4.4 billion

Stéphane Bancel, 50, is the CEO and director of Moderna, the Cambridge biotech that developed a COVID-19 vaccine.

No. 679 — Jeremy Jacobs, $4.1 billion

Jeremy Jacobs, 83, is the owner of the NHL’s Boston Bruins ice hockey team.

No. 699 — John Henry, $4 billion

John Henry, 73, is the owner of the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe, and the principal owner of Liverpool Football Club.

No. 852 — Amos Hostetter, Jr., $3.4 billion

Amos Hostetter Jr., 86, made a fortune as a cable TV pioneer in the 1990s. His family’s Barr Foundation donates tens of millions of dollars each year to support the arts and education and fight climate change.

No. 1104 — Frank Laukien, $2.7 billion

Frank Laukien, 63, is the chairman and CEO of Bruker Corp., a scientific instruments manufacturer headquartered in Billerica.

No. 1217 — Herb Chambers, $2.5 billion

Herb Chambers, 81, dominates the New England auto sales market, with 59 dealerships selling brands such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Lexus, and Porsche.