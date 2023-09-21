21% of MA Households are Sadly Struggling to Meet This Everyday Need

The COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in everyday hardships as people lost their jobs and struggled to make ends meet. In present times, the same challenges still exist but in some cases, they are heightened due to the rising cost of basic needs. Massachusetts households are certainly feeling these struggles as well.

Food Insecurity in Massachusetts is Starting to Look the Way it Did in May 2020

According to Project Bread, food insecurity in Massachusetts doubled during the pandemic going from 8.2% to 19.6% at the peak of the pandemic. However, as of July 2023, approximately, 20.9% of all households in Massachusetts reported food insecurity. In addition, food-insecure households with children are increasing with the number being 23.7% (keep in mind these numbers could be even higher since the July 2023 report).

You Can Make a Difference for Massachusetts Households That are Facing Food Insecurities

One way people can help out is by making a donation to Project Bread. Another way is to see if there are any food drives taking place in your area. Donating to a food drive makes a big difference as many food pantries around the state are struggling to keep food on their shelves due to the increased demand from food-insecure households. Some of the most needed items at food banks and food pantries across Massachusetts include the following:

Peanut butter

Canned soup

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Canned stew

Canned fish

Canned beans

Pasta (most prefer whole grain)

Rice (most prefer brown rice)

If your household is facing food insecurities you can find a food bank in your area by going here.

