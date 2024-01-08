Massachusetts did not make the list of the most dangerous states in the U.S., but like anywhere else, it has its hot spots for crime. Fear is a powerful thing. Some people have none, others are absolutely controlled by it. Do you fear going out?

Massachusetts' Most Crime-Ridden City

What would causes a city to be more crime-ridden than the next? Economic conditions, disadvantage, drug activity, segregation, blight, poverty, inequality, poor education systems, poor mental heath are contribute to a city's level of crime.

Holyoke, MA

The most dangerous city in Massachusetts is Holyoke. The city is located near East Mountain and has a population of 38,238. Holyoke has a crime rate that is 195% higher than the national average. The city’s total crime rate is 4,020 per 100,000, with residents having a 1 in 25 chance of becoming victims of any type of crime. -propertyclub.nyc

Springfield, Brockton, Lawrence, North Adams, Chicopee, Fall River, Chelsea, Pittsfield, Lynn, Worcester, New Bedford also are consistent cities or towns that have notoriously high crime rates per capita in Massachusetts.

If you drive through during the day, Holyoke might look like a nice town. Behind the normal facade is a terrible list of crime statistics. As a citizen, you run a major risk of being a victim of a number of crimes. Currently, it’s a 1 in 15 chance. Another piece of advice about Holyoke, stay as far away from the woods as possible. travelsafe-abroad.com

The most crime-ridden city in the country is Memphis, Tennessee