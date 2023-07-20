Most Don’t Know That This Will Fail A Massachusetts Inspection Sticker Test

I remember when I inherited my father's 2003 Toyota Tundra. Getting it ready for the road was a bit of a challenge due to the fact that it need some work including some specific to having it pass Massachusetts inspection.

The fact that it had an exhaust problem with oxygen sensors tripping the check engine light was not a concern of mine because in Massachusetts if a vehicle is 15 years old or more it doesn't have to pass emissions in order to get a valid sticker.

If you think about it, it's pretty cool that Massachusetts has that emissions law where if your vehicle is over 15 years old, it doesn't have to pass. So often, lofty exhaust prices break the banks of folks with older vehicles. I'm unsure if that is the reason why Massachusetts has that law in place, but, it, at least, helps out.

So, Why Did My Truck Fail, And Why Will Yours?

Ball joints...good

Wipers...good

Blinkers...good

Horn...good

Emergency brake...good

Mirrors...good

Headlights...good

Now, having a cap on your truck is not illegal; however, my cap, like most, have a third brake light, and THAT was the problem. My third brake light was nonfunctional, so they failed me! A nice big "R" sticker for me until I ordered the replacement part and had it re-inspected.

If you have a third brake light, it must be functional to pass Massachusetts inspection. So, keep in mind, that before you head to the inspection bay, check that third brake light!

I hope you found this post informative.