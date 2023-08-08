The 8 Dry Towns That Still Exist In Massachusetts

Can you imagine going to a city or town in Massachusetts and not being able to purchase alcohol? I'm not talking about holidays, I'm talking about just any ordinary day.

Sports betting has been legal now in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook.

Alcohol has been legal forever, except for the prohibition days; however, there are eight towns in Massachusetts that remain dry. Prohibition in this country lasted from 1920 to 1933.

No alcohol sign with sea gulls in South Africa NeilBradfield loading...

What is a dry town? If a town is dry, the sale of alcoholic beverages is illegal. There are no liquor stores and alcoholic drinks are not permitted in restaurants.

Rockport was forever dry it seemed, but the town lifted some restrictions in 2006; however, eight towns are still dry, according to mass.gov.

The remaining eight are as follows:

Alford (Berkshire County)

Dunstable (Middlesex County)

Chilmark (Dukes County)

Gosnold (Dukes County)

Hawley (Franklin County)

Montgomery (Hampden County)

West Hampton (Hampshire County)

Mount Washington (Berkshire County)

As you may have noticed, all of these towns don't have an incredibly large population; however, they still remain under, what some would say is an antiquated rule.

Some counties in the southern part of the country cited religious reasons for originally going dry back in the day.

I hope you found this post fun and informative.