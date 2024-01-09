The Most Popular Supermarket In Massachusetts

Supermarkets are super regional. Depending on where you go in the country is where you'll find that area's most popular supermarket.

We'll find out what Massachusetts supermarket is #1 with 57 locations in the state.

Target, Publix, Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods, Sam's Club, and more all land on list of the U.S.' most popular grocery stores.

Publix is popular in the Southern part of the country

Costco is in 46 states!

Some supermarkets are less expensive than others, but your preference in where you shop for food has many other factors.

Location

Store layout

Variety of items

Brands

Delivery options

The Number 1 Supermarket in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' most popular supermarket is Market Basket.

Market Basket has 57 locations in the commonwealth.

Market Basket is the most popular grocery chain in the Greater Boston area, with over 20% of the market share as of last year.

Stop & Shop and Walmart are the second- and third-most-popular grocers, with 14.8% and 12.3% of the local market share, respectively.

That's according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries. -axios.com

Market Basket recently opened a location in North Conway, NH.

Market Basket doesn't have a lot of stores in the western part of the state, but it definitely rules in Massachusetts.

Big Y and Stop&Shop are popular in western Massachusetts.

How Expensive are Groceries in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts lands on the list of the top ten states with most expensive groceries in the country.

1. Hawaii

2. Vermont

3. Alaska

4. New York

5. West Virginia

6. Mississippi

7. South Carolina

8. Massachusetts

9. Washington

10. Pennsylvania

This was compiled with the cost of milk, eggs, and bread as the top groceries listed.