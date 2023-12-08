A city in Massachusetts is considered to host one of the best Christmas parades in the country.

The 70th annual Christmas Parade was held on Nov. 26 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Annual Christmas Parade has been a tradition for Quincy families for many years. Floats, marching bands, and costumed characters fill Quincy streets, spreading holiday joy to all. The parade route begins at the intersection of Hancock Street and Walter J. Hannon Parkway, continuing up Hancock Street to North Quincy High School.

There is nothing like a good parade. The sights, sounds, coordination, and succession of participants surrounding a holiday as festive and ubiquitous as Christmas is really amazing.

This Massachusetts Christmas Parade Named Best In U.S.

If you're in the Boston area, head to this suburban city to see its 70th Annual Christmas Parade. You and your family will get your fill of holiday floats, marching bands, and costumed characters. Check the website for forthcoming details on this year's parade.

The Quincy, MA parade was ranked number seven out of fifteen on thepioneerwoman.com.

The city's parade takes place right after the Thanksgiving holiday. Christmas parades take place at different times, some in November, December, and even early January dependent upon the location.

