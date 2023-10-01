Lennon, JFK Once Stayed At This Tiny Massachusetts Top U.S. Wedding Destination
John Lennon and The Beatles are musical icons to me and I love learning fun facts about when and why they would ever come to Massachusetts.
The town of Rockport, Massachusetts is a beautiful and quaint. It just so happens that a venue located made a top wedding destination list in the U.S.
Yankee Clipper Inn
127 Granite Street in Rockport, MA
Boasting that it once hosted JFK, John Lennon, Paul Newman, and Bette Davis, Yankee Clipper Inn landed on the "51 Top Destination Wedding Venues in the U.S.A." on herecomestheguide.com
Located along the beautiful coast of the Atlantic Ocean, this 1929 art deco mansion is the perfect small wedding venue.
- This is a full-service bed & breakfast inn, so inviting accommodations are right on site. The main home has 8 rooms, most of which have ocean views. The adjacent Bulfinch House, a renovated 1840 Victorian, also overlooks the sea and has 7 rooms as well as a communal living area and kitchen.
Summer and Winter Weddings
My wife and I decided to have a winter wedding after attending a winter wedding in Salem, MA.
Although the number of guests is limited to 30 (outside) and 50 (outside), this place is nothing short of gorgeous.
Essentials
Catering in provided in house as well as alcohol (Rockport was dry until 2006).
Available anytime of year.
The Yankee Clipper Inn is a 1929 art deco mansion that sits on a rocky bluff overlooking the picturesque Atlantic Ocean in the quintessential seaside town of Rockport, Massachusetts.
Our location is conveniently located 3/4 of a mile from beaches and Bearskin Neck the home of Motif Number 1, "the most often-painted building in America."
The Inn is conveniently located 35 miles north of Boston with a total of 26 guest suites, 9 suites in our main Yankee Clipper building, 10 suites in our Quarterdeck House, and 7 suites directly across the street from the main Inn at our Bulfinch House. Most of the suites in all 3 buildings provide stunning ocean views. -yankeeclipperinn.com
