Big Changes For Subway Customers At All Massachusetts Locations

Seems like a lot has been going on at Subway in the past few months. Previously we talked about how only certain locations accept coupons that are mailed out by their corporate office.

This of course caused a lot of frustration for many customers throughout Massachusetts that couldn't use coupons that were mailed to them personally only to be turned down of that Subway location not accepting them. That being said, there's more changes coming that can ether get customers pumped or disappointed.

What changes are we to expect for Subway?

According to CBSNews, Pepsi has decided to edge out Coca-Cola in the Subway soda wars as the sandwich chain will no longer serve Coca-Cola products, but instead, Pepsi, according to the company. This is a reversal from their previous commitment to Coke. Subway just recently signed a 10-year contract with PepsiCo which will begin in 2025 and will serve that brand's beverages such as Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Aquafina.

"The partnership with PepsiCo is an exciting milestone in our journey to become America's favorite place to eat, drink and work. It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees." - Doug Fry, president of Subway, North America

According to the press release, The decision to switch brands was based on guest preferences across demographics. The introduction of Pepsi products will begin on Jan. 1, 2025, and will roll out in all U.S. locations over the next several months after that date.

