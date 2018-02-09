After nearly a decade, Jennifer Garner is returning to the small screen.

The 45-year-old actress is set to make her small screen revival in ten years in a forthcoming HBO comedy show by Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

According to Entertainment Weekly , Garner will topline the half-hour series based on Julia Davis' 2016 British sitcom of the same name. The project will center on 45-year-old Walt, whose celebratory birthday weekend in the woods with his family goes horribly awry when his wife, Kathryn (Garner), whom Dunham describes as “a controlling LA mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply," invites along her submissive sister, uppity ex-best friend, and a nonchalant Tagalong.

"We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn," Dunham told EW of the Love Simon performer's part in the eight-episode series. "It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”