If YouTube’s Karate Kid sequel seemed surprisingly up to snuff , why not Jumper ? Our first trailer for YouTube Red sequel series Impulse has arrived, as director Doug Liman returns to the teleporting 2008 action franchise.

YouTube debuted a first trailer for the hour-long drama from Edge of Tomorrow director Liman, which is said to follow the third novel in author Steven Gould’s Jumper series .The ten-episode order is expected to premiere this summer, while clips and a full panel will be presented at WonderCon on Saturday, March 24. Here’s the full synopsis:

Impulse features a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. When a local drug dealer attempts to assault her, she discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport. This newfound power confirms her conviction that she really was different from everybody else, but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

The series stars Maddie Hasson as Henry, (standing in for “Cent,” daughter of Hayden Christensen’s character in the books), along with Missi Pyle, Sarah Desjardins, Enuka Okuma, Craig Arnold and David James Elliott. Impulse is written by LOST alum Jeffrey Lieber, Luke Cage scribe Jason Horwitch and Gary Spinelli, with Liman directing.

The 2008 film featured a cast of Hayden Christensen, Samuel L. Jackson , Rachel Bilson , Diane Lane , Michael Rooker and more. Stay tuned for a closer look at Impulse from WonderCon.