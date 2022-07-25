This is going to be a bit of a rant, so bear with me. News reporters don't often give their opinions, and for good reason, but sometimes it just can't be avoided. And if I'm wrong about this, feel free to comment and let me know how you feel. Especially Pittsfield area residents.

You're phone just doesn't seem to be functioning like it did when you first bought it. It's a little slow, but you can actually live with that. The real issue is that you are not getting enough bars to send a picture even to the next room... never mind to someone outside of your home. So, you figure, maybe it's time for a new one. You do your research and decide to get the fanciest, most expensive, top-rated phone available. When it arrives, you have a feeling of relief because you can finally make calls again, right? Well, not so fast.

Where's the mobile coverage?

If you live in the Pittsfield area, depending on exactly where you are in the city, mobile service is just plain awful. I can't speak for other parts of Berkshire County, but I can tell you that in certain areas... it's Suck City. I've been pulling my hair out lately trying to figure out just why my calls are dropping, people can't reach me, and I can't even send a picture text across the street! Very frustrating indeed.

I thought it was a defective phone or SIM...

At first, I blamed the phone manufacturer. Even now, they are supposedly looking over the bug report that I sent them and working on a solution. Well, I don't see one coming from them, as I've pretty much determined it's not the phone or the SIM card. It's the lack of mobile coverage in my neighborhood and other parts of Pittsfield. Specifically, with the provider I use, which I will not name here.

Here's a screenshot of my home screen, note the lack of bars...

attachment-Screenshot_20220725-064449_2

(Above: Monday night at my Pittsfield address)

Granted, it's not always that bad (with the exclamation point), but it is usually a triangle with zero bars.

No 5G Service in Pittsfield...

I had a chat with a technician on my provider's website. They confirmed to me that there is indeed no 5G service in Pittsfield. That didn't surprise me. However, they also told me that the area overall has been experiencing problematic service. So, what to do now. I asked about a network extender and if they might send me one. They told me they certainly would... for $250! So, I apparently have to pay extra to get the service that I am already paying for, to get it to function almost properly. They actually told me to get a third-party network extender or to use a different provider. Way to back your company, buddy!

The technician did suggest using WiFi calling, which helps, but it's not a long-term solution.

(I did say this would be a rant)

Here's a screenshot of my phone when I was in Winsted, CT on Saturday morning...

attachment-Screenshot_20220723-111917_2

(Above: Saturday morning 5G in Winsted, CT)

It must be nice. Like I already said... there's no 5G service in Pittsfield. Some service would be nice though. I know that's an exaggeration.

Pittsfield needs more cell towers...

In my opinion, Pittsfield needs more cell towers. I know some people will fight me on this, and I totally respect the concerns of local groups that are opposing towers near their homes. I don't know whether or not these towers are making people sick or not, as I have done no research on the issue. I just know that something somewhere has to give.

I could go on and on... but what's the use. I'm interested in hearing your opinions on this issue. Am I on the money, or way off base? What is your experience?

