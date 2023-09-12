Take an Easy Ride on the Longest Bike Trail in Massachusetts (27.5 Miles)

One aspect of fall that Massachusetts residents and tourists really enjoy is the beautiful foliage that is on display throughout the Baystate. With autumn right around the corner what better time of the year to hop on your bike and ride some trails while having the beautiful foliage on display to admire during your ride?

If you are a bike enthusiast, a weekend warrior, or ride occasionally, you may want to check out the longest biking trail in Massachusetts as it happens to be a fairly easy ride. The trail is the Cape Cod Rail Trail which is 27.5 miles and takes about 8.5 hours to complete. The rail trail is fairly flat and is completely paved. According to AZ Animals, There is a bit of a grade, but it is very gentle. The grade is 5% or less throughout the length of the trail.

The Cape Cod Rail Trail route passes through the towns of Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet. It connects to the 6-plus mile Old Colony Rail Trail leading to Chatham, the 2-mile Yarmouth multi-use trail, and 8 miles of trails within Nickerson State Park. As stated in the video below, when riding the trail some of the attractions you'll experience include a diverse landscape of salt marshes, pine forests, cranberry bogs, sandy beaches, seafood, and more. The Cape Cod Rail Trail is very popular and family-friendly.

If you are looking to enjoy a fun bike ride this fall while experiencing some of the most beautiful views Massachusetts has to offer, the Cape Cod Rail Trail certainly needs to be near the top of your list. Learn more about the Cape Cod Rail Trail by going here.

