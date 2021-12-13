It sounds odd, but I was obsessed with my 7th-grade Spanish teacher's cologne. Turns out it was Joop and I thought my father was gonna kill me if I sprayed it one more time in the house. 😂

Now I know men's cologne isn't what it used to be in terms of popularity, maybe it was the Train lyric "cuz it's poison", but man, cologne was a must if you were going out! Let's take a trip down memory lane. Some of these are still kinda popular...

Massachusetts Men Of The '80s And '90s...Which Of These 10 Colognes Was Your Go-To, Bro?

1. ACQUA DI GIO

This stuff is and was amazing. Just like a breath of fresh air, like the "Clean Cotton" Yankee Candle. It was definitely floral but still masculine.

Facebook

2. ETERNITY

My first cologne. I wore it on a date in 1999. It was also my Uncle Dan's go-to!

Facebook

3. ENGLISH LEATHER

I mean, I don't know about this one, wasn't this super cheap?

Facebook

4. DRAKKAR NOIR

This will forever remind me of my father. The late '80s, acid-washed jeans, and a great cologne.

Facebook

5. OBSESSION

I remember some kids wearing this to the 8th-grade dance. Calvin Klein rarely misses with their product and this soft-smelling cologne was a super hit.

Facebook

6. JOOP!

Another sweet-smelling hit from back in the day. My first "expensive" cologne for sure.

Facebook

7. BRUT

I don't think anyone thought this smelled particularly "bad", but it certainly wasn't big with the ladies...

Facebook

8. COOL WATER

A staple from that era! Still holds up today.

Facebook

9. CK ONE

Another massive hit from Calvin Klein.

Facebook

10. AQUA VELVA

Didn't this smell like mouthwash? I just remember Danny DeVito making fun of this in the 1988 movie "Twins"...

Facebook

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.