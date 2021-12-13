Massachusetts Men Of The ’80s And ’90s…Which Of These 10 Colognes Did You Smell Like?

Facebook

It sounds odd, but I was obsessed with my 7th-grade Spanish teacher's cologne. Turns out it was Joop and I thought my father was gonna kill me if I sprayed it one more time in the house. 😂

Now I know men's cologne isn't what it used to be in terms of popularity, maybe it was the Train lyric "cuz it's poison", but man, cologne was a must if you were going out! Let's take a trip down memory lane. Some of these are still kinda popular...

Massachusetts Men Of The '80s And '90s...Which Of These 10 Colognes Was Your Go-To, Bro?

 

1. ACQUA DI GIO

This stuff is and was amazing. Just like a breath of fresh air, like the "Clean Cotton" Yankee Candle. It was definitely floral but still masculine.

Facebook

 

2. ETERNITY

My first cologne. I wore it on a date in 1999. It was also my Uncle Dan's go-to!

Facebook

 

3. ENGLISH LEATHER

I mean, I don't know about this one, wasn't this super cheap?

Facebook

 

4. DRAKKAR NOIR

This will forever remind me of my father. The late '80s, acid-washed jeans, and a great cologne.

Facebook

 

5. OBSESSION

I remember some kids wearing this to the 8th-grade dance. Calvin Klein rarely misses with their product and this soft-smelling cologne was a super hit.

 

Facebook

 

6. JOOP!

Another sweet-smelling hit from back in the day. My first "expensive" cologne for sure.

Facebook

 

7. BRUT

I don't think anyone thought this smelled particularly "bad", but it certainly wasn't big with the ladies...

Facebook

 

8. COOL WATER

A staple from that era! Still holds up today.

Facebook

 

9. CK ONE

Another massive hit from Calvin Klein.

Facebook

 

10. AQUA VELVA

Didn't this smell like mouthwash? I just remember Danny DeVito making fun of this in the 1988 movie "Twins"...

Facebook

 

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top