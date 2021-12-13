Massachusetts Men Of The ’80s And ’90s…Which Of These 10 Colognes Did You Smell Like?
It sounds odd, but I was obsessed with my 7th-grade Spanish teacher's cologne. Turns out it was Joop and I thought my father was gonna kill me if I sprayed it one more time in the house. 😂
Now I know men's cologne isn't what it used to be in terms of popularity, maybe it was the Train lyric "cuz it's poison", but man, cologne was a must if you were going out! Let's take a trip down memory lane. Some of these are still kinda popular...
1. ACQUA DI GIO
This stuff is and was amazing. Just like a breath of fresh air, like the "Clean Cotton" Yankee Candle. It was definitely floral but still masculine.
2. ETERNITY
My first cologne. I wore it on a date in 1999. It was also my Uncle Dan's go-to!
3. ENGLISH LEATHER
I mean, I don't know about this one, wasn't this super cheap?
4. DRAKKAR NOIR
This will forever remind me of my father. The late '80s, acid-washed jeans, and a great cologne.
5. OBSESSION
I remember some kids wearing this to the 8th-grade dance. Calvin Klein rarely misses with their product and this soft-smelling cologne was a super hit.
6. JOOP!
Another sweet-smelling hit from back in the day. My first "expensive" cologne for sure.
7. BRUT
I don't think anyone thought this smelled particularly "bad", but it certainly wasn't big with the ladies...
8. COOL WATER
A staple from that era! Still holds up today.
9. CK ONE
Another massive hit from Calvin Klein.
10. AQUA VELVA
Didn't this smell like mouthwash? I just remember Danny DeVito making fun of this in the 1988 movie "Twins"...