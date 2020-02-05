Mill River Post Office Address Change

MILL RIVER, MA — Postal officials have announced a change of address for the Mill River Post Office located at 8 Mill River Great Barrington Rd.

Mill River customers are advised that currently all P.O. Box service and retail services such as shipping, stamps and postal products and services will relocate to Southfield Post Office, 224 Norfolk Rd., Southfield, MA 01259, until further notice.

Southfield Post Office will have P.O. Box customers’ mail and packages available for pickup service at the counter.

P.O. Box customers will keep using their existing Mill River address including Mill River ZIP Code 01244. Customers are asked to be prepared to show identification to obtain their mail.

Hours at Southfield Post Office for postal services and mail pickup are as follows:

· Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· No Sunday hours

Postal officials indicate that there is no further action required by Mill River customers at this time.