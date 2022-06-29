Pittsfield Announces Second Round Of ‘ARPA’ Fund Allocations

On Wednesday, June 29, Mayor Linda Tyer announced the recipients of the city of Pittsfield’s second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Awards during a press conference in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The announcement was attended by award recipients and guests, members of the City Council and city staff.

In this second round, the city presented ARPA community awards to 19 recipients, for a total of $2.9 million. The city received a total of 28 community-based proposals.

ARPA community awards are designated to address both pandemic and pandemic-recovery needs in the following areas: childhood development (including daycares) and youth intervention; mental health and substance use disorders; disabled elderly and veterans; community-based initiatives; and cultural organizations. The maximum term of funding being awarded is three years (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025).

“Since its inception at the start of the year, we have seen a tremendous community response to Pittsfield’s ARPA Invitation for Proposals. It’s absolutely evident that we have a wide range of innovative projects and initiatives that are responding to the needs in our community. I’m proud to support this meaningful work,” said Mayor Tyer.

As with the first round of proposals those that didn’t fulfill the ARPA criteria, the mayor noted the city would continue to work with those community partners to seek other options that utilize different funding sources.

The recipients of the second round of ARPA Community Awards include the following community partners:

• 18 Degrees Early Education Family Care: $600,000 – for the addition of Family Liaisons to the Early Education and Care team to ensure that Pittsfield families and children receive in-class and at-home support to promote positive and adaptive development and behaviors.

• Berkshire Center for Justice: $50,000 – to expand pro bono legal services in response to the significant increase in hardships caused by the pandemic related to employability and housing.

• Berkshire Civic Ballet: $51,920 – to promote the health and well-being of Pittsfield children through movement and dance class scholarships.

• Berkshire Community College: $70,000 – for BCC’s partnership with Lever’s summer Berkshire Internship program to provide Pittsfield students with access to paid internships at Pittsfield businesses.

• Berkshire County Arc: $50,000 – to establish a day center in the Westside to help people with disabilities gain independent living skills, including job training. • Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority: $240,000 – to support healthy community relationships through the expansion of the Family/School Dispute Resolution Program including mediation, restorative justice, and conflict resolution

• Berkshire Dream Center: $245,000 – to support the care and assistance needed for the under-resourced Morningside residents by helping the Berkshire Dream Center to replace its roof and related repairs.

• Berkshire Music School: $20,000 – to support the renovations needed to create postpandemic safe air quality in rehearsal and performance spaces used by music students of all ages.

• Berkshire Nursing Families: $10,000 – for the post-COVID re-opening and expansion of lactation and parenting support programs for Pittsfield mothers and babies.

• Berkshire Theatre Group: $220,000 – to create a new three-year job training program by connecting Pittsfield high school students with skilled professionals in a variety of theater careers.

• Brien Center: $400,000 – as a provider of community based behavioral health care, these funds will enhance the utilization of their Fenn Street Campus, implement a new electronic health records system to improve the delivery of mental health care services, and implement a transportation program for Pittsfield clients.

• Child Care of the Berkshires: $125,000 – for the renovation of the Norman Rockwell Early Childhood Center to create healthy post-pandemic spaces for day care programming and developmental screenings for Pittsfield children.

• Community Legal Aid: $30,000 – to address increased need for legal aid caused by the pandemic by expanding Pittsfield residents’ access to free legal services related to housing and employment.

• Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center: $100,000 – for capital improvements to the center’s summer camp so that children experience enhanced outdoor activities, social services, and life skills development.

• Jacob’s Pillow: $30,000 – to fund dance experiences for Pittsfield Public School students, establish a Pittsfield-based dance residency program, and provide community-based dance workshops in Pittsfield.

• Mass Audubon: $160,000 – for Morningside school students to participate in a free, fourweek summer camp at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary.

• Pediatric Development Center: $65,000 – for the creation of an outdoor therapy space for Pittsfield children to enhance their growth in motor skills and social development. • Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation (PERC): $350,000 – to expand PERC’s technical assistance grants to small businesses and to develop a new program in partnership with Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. for assisting downtown businesses with post-pandemic economic recovery.

• Soldier On: $160,000 – to address delayed care caused by the pandemic by funding a nurse navigator to assist veterans in developing personal Wellness Action Plans and expanding access to health care resources and services.

For more information, please visit the ARPA page on the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.