Plan Your Next Trip To “The Beautiful Berkshires”

Attention, out-of-towners! This article is geared just for you as we extend the welcome mat to come on out and pay a visit to our little oasis in Western Massachusetts, better known as "The Berkshires". Whether you are returning OR you're coming out to experience our wonderful scenery for the first time up north, in the center and at our home base, south county, we have some tips on how this remarkable getaway will suit all parties involved for a memorable experience her in our very own backyard.

For starters, head to this web site as this page will get you acclimated to our beautiful surroundings. Keep in mind, this is a year-long destination as all four seasons have something to offer. A complete calendar of events can be found on this page by going here and make sure you book in advance as lodging availability could be scarce, especially during high traffic days like holiday weekends, fall foliage excursions, spring hikes including Mount Greylock and Monument Mountain plus a variety of ski getaways during the winter months.

Maybe you're thinking of spending the summer here in our friendly surroundings as this web page has all you need to plan accordingly as air b and b's, houses and apartments for seasonal patrons are available for rent. This will give you plenty of time to discover the beauty of Berkshire county and a memorable experience to enjoy our pristine and tranquil locale.

For those flying the friendly skies, The Berkshires are accessible via 4 major northeastern airports including JFK OR La Guardia in my ol' hometown of New York City(150 miles and about 3 hours via a rental car). For those arriving at Logan Airport in Boston, it will take you a little over 2 hours via The Massachusetts Turnpike (aka Interstate 90) to head out west to exits 10 (Lee, Pittsfield, Great Barrington) and exit 3 (West Stockbridge) with a total of over 130 miles.

You can also begin your excursion from Bradley International Airport, located north of Hartford, Connecticut which takes a little over 1 hour and 10 minutes and our domain is exactly 68 miles away. Better yet, you are closer from New York's Capital Region as your journey from The Albany International Airport takes less than 1 hour and we are only 50 miles away.

Whether you are looking for a family fun friendly getaway OR you're seeking a chance to explore our history and culture at such places as The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Hancock Shaker Village south of Pittsfield, Naumkeag OR The Mount, you will be educated and enlightened in more ways than one. Don't forget to make reservations at one of the many restaurants as this vicinity has been deemed as a top spot for all you "hopeless romantics". A tip: Sunrises and sunsets are a show in itself and it won't even cost you a dime to view nature's beauty from the skies above, so what are you waiting for: The door is ALWAYS OPEN for all newcomers and return visitors at any time.

Don't forget we report on a series of local happenings on the half hour here at YOUR Home Town Station. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, chime in on our web site by going here and download our FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Our motto: "WE ARE PORTABLE!".

(Some of the information mentioned in this article is courtesy of the web site www.nothingfamiliar.com for on-air and on-line usage)