Did you ever see a "most wanted" poster and think, do those things actually work? Does anyone ever recognize them? Well the answer is yes. Just ask the Florida motel employee who helped State Police capture an man alleged in a violent Deerfield, MA rape.

A suspected rapist added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list last month was captured in the early morning hours Wednesday in Kissimmee, Fla., all because a motel desk clerk recognized one of his guests from the wanted poster released by the MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.