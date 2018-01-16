Simone Biles Accuses Former USA Gymnastics Doctor of Sexual Abuse

Simone Biles has come forth about being sexually abused by her former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. The Olympic gold medalist shared her story via Twitter on Monday (January 15), the day before Nassar gets sentenced for multiple counts of sexual abuse in an Ingham County, Michigan, court.

Biles' lengthy tweet begins with "Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl," before getting into the darkness she has been feeling.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," she declares. "Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud that it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault."

She continues to describe the confusion and guilt she felt after being abused by someone she was told to trust, and how hard it will be training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in the same facility where the abuse took place. Read her full tweet below:

Biles is one of 140 women, including Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas, who have accused Nassar of sexual abuse during his time as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Nassar faces 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. His sentencing is set to begin Tuesday.

Additionally, in December, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.