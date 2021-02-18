We here at WSBS just received this message:

This is the Great Barrington Police Department calling to inform you that Simon‘s Rock College has received a bomb threat. The Great Barrington Police and Fire departments along with other assisting agencies are investigating this incident. No evacuations are required at this time. We will inform you if this changes-thank you.

The incident took place this morning around 7 am. The Alford Road campus remains in lockdown as students are being asked to stay in their rooms until further notice. No injuries are reported at the present time. A bomb squad has been called to the scene and all entrances to the facility have been blocked off. Chief Paul Storti reiterated that officers have also been dispatched to the scene. Updates will also be provided on The Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page.

Stay tuned to WSBS on-air, on-line and on the FREE WSBS app for more information on this developing story.

(Additional information on this article courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving