Trading Post Items for Saturday, February 10th, 2018

1) For sale, a deluxe universal snow thrower cab which attaches to your snow thrower and shields you from the elements. Only the cab is for sale asking $35....For more information, call 413-663-3424....

2) Pierre is still looking for old fashioned advertising signs....If you can help him out, call 413-441-2239....

3) Ed is looking for Coleman stoves and lanterns....If you have one available, call him at 413-446-7283....

4) Tim has a Salty Dog sander for $1,800....Also on hand, a Fisher snow plow blade for $500 and an Air Flow stainless steel sander for $1,000 or best offer....To inquire, call 413-528-2389....

5) Wayne has a 20 inch Daewoo and a 27 inch RCA TV, both with remote controls and they are free....All you need to do is go to Schodack, NY and pick them up....Call 1-518-766-0748....

6) Florence has a 1940's style pine cupboard, a 1935 Kodak model 60 movie camera and the top partof a baby grand piano all for best offer....Plus 100 picture frames, all sizes for $3 and up....Call 413-528-4887....

7) Tom in West Stockbridge has a Tarco bed cover for a pick up truck available for only $250....Call 413-274-3846....