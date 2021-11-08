US Opens Its Doors, Lifts Pandemic Travel Ban

Starting today, Monday, November 8, the United States is updating its policies on crossing borders between countries and its policies concerning international travel.

The Associated Press reports the U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on international air travel from a long list of more than 30 countries including Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, and most of Europe.

In addition, the US is also updating the rules on land crossings between the United States and Canada, and also between the United States and Mexico. Starting Monday, for those travelers that are fully vaccinated, both land borders are open for non-essential travel.

Travelers across these borders will not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test but will need to provide proof of vaccination.

The US will accept all travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization not just those in use in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means that vaccines like AstraZeneca, widely used in Canada, will be accepted.

The travel restrictions do allow for exemptions, however, like people traveling from countries that have low vaccine availability, and for travelers under the age of 18. Airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID for air travelers. If they don't, they could face paying fines of up to $35,000 for each oversight.

You can check out more on the story by visiting AP's website here.

