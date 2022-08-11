You have likely heard about dueling pianos. Maybe you have even been to a 'Dueling Piano Bar'. But what about dueling TikTok videos?

Okay, maybe it's not quite as dramatic as dueling pianos, but what if you saw two TikTok videos that were pretty much complete polar opposites of each other, but they were about the same subject in general? Not only that, but they also had the same background music. It's very bizarre to see something of that nature on the TikTok social media platform.

These videos both talk about the same place, which happens to be Pittsfield, MA. However, despite the same background music, the theme of each video is completely the opposite of the other. Let's take a look.

Here's the first video...

The video makes a great point! Pittsfield has a beautiful downtown! And you also get to see the scenic view when it's zoomed out to show the entire city from above. All this while playing the track from Alicia Keys, 'New York', which is also the chorus to Jay Z ft. Alicia Keys, 'Empire State Of Mind'. That is also confusing since we're in Massachusetts. However, the video would still be the type of thing that could make someone want to move to Pittsfield.

However, then there is one that is completely the opposite in its narrative.

Here is the second video:

Considering they talk about the streets scaring you, and they go out of their way to mention the potholes, before showing an awesome scene of downtown Pittsfield once again, all while playing the same exactly Alicia Keys chorus. Is anyone else baffled by what appears to be dueling TikTok videos? What the deal with that?

No matter what you might think of it, it's pretty awesome to be in town with such a unique downtown setting to it while awesome having some amazing views. Make the most of it, Pittsfield!

The Biggest Cities/Towns in the Berkshires:

25 Successful Musical Acts from Mass:[gallery galleryid="918:35165" galleryindex="0" gallerytitle="These 25 Successful Musical Acts are From Massachusetts " ids="35171,35191,35184,35179,35190,35189,35182,35187,35185,35188,35180,35181,35186,35177,35178,35172,35173,35174,35175,35170,35192,35168,35169,35176,35167" showthumbs="no"]

10 Popular Pittsfield Parks:

13 Dangerous Pittsfield Intersections: