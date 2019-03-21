Winter Weather Advisory: It’s Snow Time!

Spring may be here but winter is still hanging on at least for a little while. The National Weather Service reports that a Winter Weather Advisory for snow with total snow accumulations of two to six inches with the highest totals across the higher terrain and winds gusting as high as 45 mph is in effect from 2:00 a.m. Friday through 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Winter Weather advisory will effect the southern Berkshires, northern Litchfield County Connecticut, the Taconics of Columbia County, the eastern Catskills and the Helderbergs.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Friday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.